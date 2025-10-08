Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

In a significant move towards establishing regional diplomatic ties, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has embarked on an unprecedented visit to New Delhi. This marks the first official visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized control in 2021.

The visit underscores the Taliban's strategic attempts to build economic connections and seek formal diplomatic acknowledgment from neighboring countries. While Russia remains the only nation to have recognized the Taliban administration officially, Afghanistan is exploring bilateral cooperation with India despite the latter's current stance.

New Delhi does not formally acknowledge the Taliban regime, following a strained history after the Taliban's return to power post the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. However, Muttaqi's visit could herald a thaw as discussions are set to cover trade exchanges, health sector facilities, and consular services among other diplomatic engagements.

