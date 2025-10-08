Left Menu

Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, embarks on a landmark visit to India in a bid to strengthen regional ties post-2021 power shift. His visit signifies the Taliban's quest for economic and diplomatic engagement, despite India's non-recognition of the Taliban government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards establishing regional diplomatic ties, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has embarked on an unprecedented visit to New Delhi. This marks the first official visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized control in 2021.

The visit underscores the Taliban's strategic attempts to build economic connections and seek formal diplomatic acknowledgment from neighboring countries. While Russia remains the only nation to have recognized the Taliban administration officially, Afghanistan is exploring bilateral cooperation with India despite the latter's current stance.

New Delhi does not formally acknowledge the Taliban regime, following a strained history after the Taliban's return to power post the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. However, Muttaqi's visit could herald a thaw as discussions are set to cover trade exchanges, health sector facilities, and consular services among other diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

