Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced plans for a free school for children of fallen police officers on a plot in Ranchi and a dedicated hospital at JAP 10 campus in Hotwar. These initiatives aim to support the families of police personnel who sacrificed their lives during operations.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren revealed initiatives to honor fallen police officers by providing free education and healthcare. He announced a planned free school for their children at the Jharkhand Jaguar campus in Ranchi, aiming to offer quality education matching top private institutions.
Soren also unveiled plans for a hospital dedicated exclusively to Jharkhand Police personnel. This state-of-the-art facility will be constructed at the JAP 10 campus in Hotwar, Ranchi, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for officers.
During a ceremony providing financial aid to the families of two constables fallen in an anti-Maoist operation, Soren expressed government support and urged families to seek assistance whenever needed. The state also plans clerical jobs for the graduates among the deceased's kin.
