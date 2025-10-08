Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren revealed initiatives to honor fallen police officers by providing free education and healthcare. He announced a planned free school for their children at the Jharkhand Jaguar campus in Ranchi, aiming to offer quality education matching top private institutions.

Soren also unveiled plans for a hospital dedicated exclusively to Jharkhand Police personnel. This state-of-the-art facility will be constructed at the JAP 10 campus in Hotwar, Ranchi, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for officers.

During a ceremony providing financial aid to the families of two constables fallen in an anti-Maoist operation, Soren expressed government support and urged families to seek assistance whenever needed. The state also plans clerical jobs for the graduates among the deceased's kin.

