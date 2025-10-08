Left Menu

ECI Orders Swift Voter List Mapping in West Bengal Amid SIR Preparations

The Election Commission of India has directed West Bengal officials to hasten the voter list mapping for the Special Intensive Revision, with a strict seven-day deadline. Concerns over progress and accuracy have been raised, and any malpractice will face stringent action.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed West Bengal officials to accelerate the voter list mapping for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), setting a hard deadline of seven days for the task. This directive comes amid concerns of sluggish progress and reported inconsistencies in several districts.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti emphasized the importance of maintaining pace with the national timeline during a review meeting in Kolkata. Bharti rejected the justification for delays attributed to local holidays and issued a stern warning against any malpractices.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Commission's IT division, Seema Khanna, addressed issues of tech proficiency among Booth Level Officers (BLOs), advocating for immediate training improvements. The meeting also clarified that Aadhaar cannot be used as citizenship proof, aligning with the Supreme Court's position.

