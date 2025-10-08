Arsonist Charged in L.A.'s Most Destructive Blaze

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the most devastating wildfire in Los Angeles history, federal authorities disclosed on Wednesday. Jonathan Rinderknecht is accused of igniting a blaze on January 1 that later intensified, ravaging the Pacific Palisades area.

Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli detailed that Rinderknecht initially set the fire, watched it smolder underground, and returned to the scene to watch it escalate amid fierce winds. Although he provided misleading information to investigators, Rinderknecht was apprehended in Florida and is expected in court.

The catastrophic fire claimed 12 lives, obliterated more than 6,000 homes, and swept through affluent neighborhoods with breathtaking ocean views. An inquiry concluded the fire was deliberately set, possibly using a lighter, excluding other causes like fireworks or power lines. A separate blaze, the Eaton Fire, also occurred that day, leaving 18 dead. County assessments cited outdated emergency alert policies as a hindrance to timely evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)