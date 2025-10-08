Left Menu

Tragic Loss: BJP Leader's Escort Driver Dies by Suicide

A 34-year-old police constable named Sharanappa allegedly died by suicide at his rented residence. He was serving as an Armed Head Constable and was the escort vehicle driver for BJP Leader R Ashoka. He is survived by his wife and two children. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A police officer, identified as 34-year-old Sharanappa, has allegedly taken his own life at his rented residence, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday evening. Sharanappa, who served as an Armed Head Constable with the City Armed Reserve, was also responsible for driving the escort vehicle of BJP Leader R Ashoka.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Byatarayanapura Police station, where Sharanappa was found hanging. The loss has prompted condolence messages from Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, highlighting Sharanappa's close connection with his duties.

Sharanappa is mourned by his wife Shailashree, herself a police constable, and their two children. Currently, there is no suicide note, and the motivation behind this tragic event remains unknown as the investigation remains active.

