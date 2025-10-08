Left Menu

Justice Served: Muradnagar Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

A Muradnagar man named Akbar has been sentenced to 20 years in prison under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl. The crime occurred on July 5, 2022, when Akbar assaulted the girl after she was dropped near a marriage home. He also recorded a video of the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:32 IST
Justice Served: Muradnagar Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime
A special court in Muradnagar handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of raping a minor girl, marking a significant ruling under the POCSO Act.

The offender, identified as Akbar, was also fined Rs 1.10 lakh. According to the government counsel, the crime took place on July 5, 2022, when Akbar pursued the 17-year-old on her way home, forcibly entering the residence and assaulting her until she fainted.

Shockingly, Akbar filmed the unconscious victim. The girl's mother, upon learning of the incident, returned from Aligarh and promptly reported the crime to the police, leading to a swift arrest and chargesheet against the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

