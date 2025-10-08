Left Menu

Bail Granted in High-Profile Nagpur Money Laundering Case

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep have been granted bail in a money laundering case. Charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they have completed the maximum sentence period. The court acknowledged pending issues in a related case, making swift resolutions challenging.

Bail has been granted to Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in a high-profile money laundering case, the special court announced.

The court's decision, released October 7, recognizes that the brothers completed the time required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions they were charged with.

They were arrested on March 31, 2022, over allegations of land-grabbing and fraudulently seized property. The court noted complications due to pending related cases in Nagpur, making rapid resolution difficult.

