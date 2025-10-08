Bail Granted in High-Profile Nagpur Money Laundering Case

Bail has been granted to Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in a high-profile money laundering case, the special court announced.

The court's decision, released October 7, recognizes that the brothers completed the time required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions they were charged with.

They were arrested on March 31, 2022, over allegations of land-grabbing and fraudulently seized property. The court noted complications due to pending related cases in Nagpur, making rapid resolution difficult.

