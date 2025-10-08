Left Menu

Controversial Arms Licence Approval: Maharashtra MoS for Home Faces Questions

Maharashtra MoS for Home Yogesh Kadam has clarified his decision to approve an arms licence for Sachin Ghaywal, brother of fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Kadam cited a lack of pending cases at the time of the application. However, the decision remains controversial amid Sachin's criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:56 IST
Controversial Arms Licence Approval: Maharashtra MoS for Home Faces Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has come under scrutiny for approving an arms licence for Sachin Ghaywal, whose brother, Nilesh Ghaywal, is a notorious gangster. Kadam clarified that at the time of the application, no cases were pending against Sachin, a teacher and businessman.

According to Kadam, the decision to grant the licence was based on police reports and court orders that cleared Sachin of previous charges. Despite this, the approval sparked controversy, as the order remains on hold amid Sachin's past involvement in attempted murder and extortion cases.

Nilesh Ghaywal, meanwhile, is a fugitive suspected to be abroad, with multiple cases registered against him, including a recent road rage incident. The issuance of the arms licence has been further complicated by ongoing investigations and fraudulent passport allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
2
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
3
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
4
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025