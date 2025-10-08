Controversial Arms Licence Approval: Maharashtra MoS for Home Faces Questions

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has come under scrutiny for approving an arms licence for Sachin Ghaywal, whose brother, Nilesh Ghaywal, is a notorious gangster. Kadam clarified that at the time of the application, no cases were pending against Sachin, a teacher and businessman.

According to Kadam, the decision to grant the licence was based on police reports and court orders that cleared Sachin of previous charges. Despite this, the approval sparked controversy, as the order remains on hold amid Sachin's past involvement in attempted murder and extortion cases.

Nilesh Ghaywal, meanwhile, is a fugitive suspected to be abroad, with multiple cases registered against him, including a recent road rage incident. The issuance of the arms licence has been further complicated by ongoing investigations and fraudulent passport allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)