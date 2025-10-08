Left Menu

Tragedy at Synagogue: Terror Strike in Northern England

Jihad Al-Shamie, a British man of Syrian descent, attacked a synagogue in northern England. The assault resulted in two deaths and further injuries. Al-Shamie phoned police, claiming ties to Islamic State. The attacker was killed on site by police. Rising antisemitism is a growing concern in the region.

On Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, the tranquility at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern England was shattered by a horrific attack.

Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old man of Syrian descent, drove into pedestrians and attacked worshippers with a knife, leading to the deaths of two individuals. Following the attack, Al-Shamie called police, pledging allegiance to Islamic State. Armed officers later shot him dead at the scene.

Al-Shamie's family disassociated themselves from his actions, expressing profound shock. In the broader context, antisemitic incidents have seen a notable spike in recent years, an issue of increasing concern for authorities and Jewish communities alike.

