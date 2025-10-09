Trump Nears Landmark Gaza Peace Deal

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that negotiations towards a peace agreement to conclude the war in Gaza are "very close" to fruition. Trump indicated a possible visit to Egypt this weekend, aligning with ongoing diplomatic discussions involving U.S. and Israeli officials in the Middle East.

The negotiations held in Sharm el-Sheikh have intensified, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff participating alongside Israeli Minister Ron Dermer. These efforts represent the most promising attempt thus far to halt the protracted conflict, with significant input from Qatar's mediation.

Despite hopeful advancements, crucial aspects of the potential peace deal remain unresolved, particularly issues concerning Gaza's post-conflict governance and the role of Hamas. While Israel has tapered its offensive, diplomatic efforts are vital as international pressure mounts for a decisive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)