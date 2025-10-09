UN Peacekeeping Force Faces Major Reductions Amid US Funding Cuts

The United Nations will begin substantial cutbacks in its peacekeeping operations as a result of recent US funding reductions, according to a senior UN official. Thousands of soldiers are expected to withdraw from various global hotspots in the coming months.

The official, who requested anonymity, spoke to reporters on how the United States, the largest UN donor, is aligning with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda. This alignment has led to a 25% reduction in peacekeeping forces worldwide.

Around 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel out of more than 50,000 will return to their home countries. This is part of a broader strategy to cut the peacekeeping budget by 15% next year, a decision informed by a meeting between the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and major donors.

