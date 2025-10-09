Historic Gaza Ceasefire: A Path to Lasting Peace

In a landmark move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, marking the first step in his plan to bring an end to the two-year-old war in Gaza. This agreement paves the way for hostage releases and troop withdrawals, with the hope of establishing a durable peace.

Global reactions have poured in, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing deep gratitude towards President Trump's efforts, and urging continued collaboration for future peace. The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has also underscored the necessity for all parties to adhere to the agreement's terms to avoid further conflict.

Leaders from around the world, including U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, have voiced their optimism for the potential of this agreement to lead to a lasting political solution. The move is seen as a crucial step towards a two-state resolution that could bring long-term peace and security to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)