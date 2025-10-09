Explosive Discoveries: Unseen Threats in Poonch

Four landmines and a mortar shell erupted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials announced on Thursday, but no human lives were lost in these incidents.

The mortar shell, which had been buried underground, exploded while an earth-mover was digging in Sagra village, Mankote area. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured, although the blast was significant.

A police team is investigating the source as the shell was likely left unexploded from previous cross-border shelling. Additionally, four landmines were neutralized in Balakote following heavy rain. A bomb disposal squad rendered them harmless, averting potential catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)