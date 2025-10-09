Left Menu

Explosive Discoveries: Unseen Threats in Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, four landmines and a mortar shell exploded near the Line of Control. An unmanned mortar shell detonated during excavation in Sagra with no injuries reported. A bomb squad neutralized the landmines in Balakote, avoiding damage amid post-rain displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four landmines and a mortar shell erupted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials announced on Thursday, but no human lives were lost in these incidents.

The mortar shell, which had been buried underground, exploded while an earth-mover was digging in Sagra village, Mankote area. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured, although the blast was significant.

A police team is investigating the source as the shell was likely left unexploded from previous cross-border shelling. Additionally, four landmines were neutralized in Balakote following heavy rain. A bomb disposal squad rendered them harmless, averting potential catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

