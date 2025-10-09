Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Arms License Issuance in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab accuses Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam of approving an arms license for a gangster's brother despite police recommendation against it. Kadam defends the decision, citing lack of pending criminal charges. Calls for Kadam's sacking continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brewing political storm, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has alleged that Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, overlooked a police recommendation to approve an arms license for Sachin Ghaywal, the brother of a notorious gangster.

Kadam, defending his decision, asserts the approval was based solely on the absence of active criminal cases at the time. However, Anil Parab is demanding Kadam's resignation and plans to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press his demands.

Activist Anjali Damania and NCP (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar have joined the chorus of voices questioning Kadam's motives, highlighting the broader implications of such approvals on governance integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

