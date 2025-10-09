Controversy Erupts Over Arms License Issuance in Maharashtra

In a brewing political storm, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has alleged that Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, overlooked a police recommendation to approve an arms license for Sachin Ghaywal, the brother of a notorious gangster.

Kadam, defending his decision, asserts the approval was based solely on the absence of active criminal cases at the time. However, Anil Parab is demanding Kadam's resignation and plans to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press his demands.

Activist Anjali Damania and NCP (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar have joined the chorus of voices questioning Kadam's motives, highlighting the broader implications of such approvals on governance integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)