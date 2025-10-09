Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

A man was taken into custody for the alleged theft of a commuter's bag containing electronic devices on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, police announced on Thursday.

Identified as Gorango Thokdar from Nand Nagri, Delhi, the accused was tracked down using his online transaction details for purchasing a metro ticket.

The incident occurred on May 24, with the complainant's bag, containing an Apple MacBook Pro and other valuables, stolen during his journey between New Delhi Metro Station and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. CCTV footage and digital payment information led to the suspect's arrest and the recovery of all stolen goods, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)