Israel's Commitment to Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, confirmed the nation's commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the conflict in Gaza. In a Thursday interview with Fox News, Saar emphasized continuous support for the plan when questioned about potential withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant revelation, Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, affirmed the nation's commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the longstanding conflict in Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Saar reinforced Israel's position when questioned about the possibility of withdrawing from the Palestinian enclave.

Saar's comments come amidst ongoing debates and discussions regarding the effectiveness and implementation of the U.S. plan to ensure peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

