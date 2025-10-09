Israel's Commitment to Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

In a significant revelation, Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, affirmed the nation's commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the longstanding conflict in Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Saar reinforced Israel's position when questioned about the possibility of withdrawing from the Palestinian enclave.

Saar's comments come amidst ongoing debates and discussions regarding the effectiveness and implementation of the U.S. plan to ensure peace in the region.

