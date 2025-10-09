Justice on Trial: AAP Leader Condemns Attack on Dalit CJI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has denounced the recent attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, labeling it a deliberate conspiracy against the Dalit community and the judiciary.

Condemning the attack, Kejriwal described it as an assault on judicial dignity and a threat to constitutional values. He questioned the lack of accountability for the attackers.

The incident, involving a lawyer attempting to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai, has drawn widespread condemnation. Kejriwal called for action against those responsible and urged citizens to speak out for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)