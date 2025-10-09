Justice on Trial: AAP Leader Condemns Attack on Dalit CJI
Arvind Kejriwal accused the attack on CJI BR Gavai of being a conspiracy against the Dalit community and judiciary. He called for punishing perpetrators and urged citizens to raise their voices for justice. The incident involved an attempted shoe attack, highlighting threats facing the judiciary.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has denounced the recent attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, labeling it a deliberate conspiracy against the Dalit community and the judiciary.
Condemning the attack, Kejriwal described it as an assault on judicial dignity and a threat to constitutional values. He questioned the lack of accountability for the attackers.
The incident, involving a lawyer attempting to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai, has drawn widespread condemnation. Kejriwal called for action against those responsible and urged citizens to speak out for justice.
