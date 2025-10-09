Left Menu

Greece Cracks Down on Human Trafficking Ring Exploiting Nepali Workers

Greek authorities have dismantled a human trafficking ring that abused Nepali men by forcing them into harsh labor on farms. With arrests made and investigations expanding, this crackdown shines a light on exploitative practices and involves international cooperation through Europol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:39 IST
Greece Cracks Down on Human Trafficking Ring Exploiting Nepali Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Greek authorities have successfully dismantled a criminal ring responsible for trafficking dozens of Nepali men into forced labor on farms across the country. Police revealed on Thursday that 17 individuals, including 10 Pakistani nationals, are facing charges related to human trafficking operations that have been active since November 2024.

The exploited men endured unsanitary and degrading conditions with sparse pay. Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, played a crucial role in the operation and plans to broaden the investigation to other countries. Among the suspects is a 29-year-old Nepali woman allegedly responsible for recruiting workers under false pretenses of better wages.

Victims were subjected to violence, having their documents confiscated, and faced ransoms for freedom attempts. Authorities uncovered these conditions in central Greece and the southwestern Peloponnese, with the workers receiving minimal rest. The case is under prosecutorial review as Greece aims to tackle such exploitative networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

