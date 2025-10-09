Tensions Flare Over Paddy Harvesting at Assam-Meghalaya Border
Conflict over paddy harvesting at the Assam-Meghalaya border led to one death and one injury. Despite a peace committee meeting, tensions persist, igniting violent clashes and sparking a night curfew in Meghalaya. Efforts are ongoing to maintain peace in the historically disputed area.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted on Thursday at the Assam-Meghalaya border, leading to the death of one individual and injury of another amid paddy harvesting tensions. The clash occurred in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, a disputed area along the interstate boundary.
Amidst ongoing territorial tensions, a group from Meghalaya commenced the contentious harvesting process, provoking opposition from the Tapat villagers under Hamren police station jurisdiction. This altercation, along with others in the past week, has exacerbated regional tensions.
Authorities have responded by implementing a night curfew in Meghalaya's Lapangap village, while augmenting police presence to deter further conflict. Discussions between district administrations remain constant with the aim of restoring peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Meghalaya
- border
- violence
- paddy
- harvesting
- dispute
- curfew
- peace committee
- interstate conflict
ALSO READ
Turkish Airlines Considers Major Aircraft Order Shift Amid Engine Supplier Dispute
Tragic Clash Over Paddy Harvesting Intensifies Border Tensions
Supreme Court Intervenes in Bihar Voter Roll Dispute
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent
Political Drama Unfolds: Jyoti Singh Eyes Karakat Lok Sabha Seat Amid Public Dispute