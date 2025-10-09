Court Denies Bail in Amravati Pharmacist Murder Case

In a significant legal development, a court in Maharashtra has denied bail to Shaikh Shakil, who was arrested for his alleged participation in the 2022 murder of a pharmacist in Amravati. The victim, Umesh Kolhe, had supported BJP leader Nupur Sharma through social media posts.

The case was adjudicated by Judge Chakor Bhaviskar, who noted that Kolhe's murder was not a spontaneous act but a premeditated move to instill fear across society. The judge emphasized that meticulous planning, including reconnaissance and weapon procurement, was involved in the crime.

The court's decision highlighted that Shakil, an auto driver, was a member of a WhatsApp group accused of conspiracy, and had allegedly assisted in facilitating the other accused. Despite Shakil's claims of being falsely implicated, the bail application was rejected by the judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)