Court Denies Bail in Amravati Pharmacist Murder Case

A court has denied bail to Shaikh Shakil for his alleged involvement in the 2022 murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. The act was described as a premeditated conspiracy aimed at terrorizing society. Eleven individuals, including Shakil, have been arrested in connection with this plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:11 IST
In a significant legal development, a court in Maharashtra has denied bail to Shaikh Shakil, who was arrested for his alleged participation in the 2022 murder of a pharmacist in Amravati. The victim, Umesh Kolhe, had supported BJP leader Nupur Sharma through social media posts.

The case was adjudicated by Judge Chakor Bhaviskar, who noted that Kolhe's murder was not a spontaneous act but a premeditated move to instill fear across society. The judge emphasized that meticulous planning, including reconnaissance and weapon procurement, was involved in the crime.

The court's decision highlighted that Shakil, an auto driver, was a member of a WhatsApp group accused of conspiracy, and had allegedly assisted in facilitating the other accused. Despite Shakil's claims of being falsely implicated, the bail application was rejected by the judicial authority.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

