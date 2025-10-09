Left Menu

Espionage Uncovered: Warsaw's Civil Registry Breach

A former Warsaw city council employee is charged with espionage for allegedly assisting Russian spies by providing false identities. Over five years, he reportedly copied civil records, enabling the creation of fake documents for foreign agents. This led to the expulsion of Russian diplomats in 2022.

  • Poland

A former employee of the Warsaw city council has been charged with espionage, accused of facilitating Russian intelligence operations by providing false identities, announced Polish authorities on Thursday.

Identified only as Tomasz L. due to privacy laws, the suspect allegedly shared vital information from 2017 to 2022 while working in the civil registry's archives. Polish prosecutors claim he copied personal records, aiding the creation of fake identity documents for Russian agents abroad.

Detained in March 2022, Tomasz L.'s arrest reportedly helped in the expulsion of several Russian diplomats. This case is part of wider accusations by Polish authorities against numerous individuals involved in espionage or sabotage for Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

