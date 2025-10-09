Crackdown in Cuttack: Odisha Police Swiftly Responds to Durga Procession Violence
In Cuttack, following orders from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, police arrested three more individuals linked to violence during the Durga idol immersion procession. This raised the total arrests to six, amidst a 36-hour curfew and a 48-hour internet suspension. The city's police urged public vigilance against harmful social media content.
Tensions in Cuttack escalated following violent clashes during the Durga idol immersion procession, leading to the arrest of three more individuals, bringing the total to six. This action follows directives from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who called for firm measures against instigators.
The city experienced consecutive incidents of violence with injuries reported among 31 people, including police personnel. Extensive police operations have been underway, prioritizing the quelling of unrest and maintaining peace.
The government responded by imposing a 36-hour curfew and suspending the internet for 48 hours to prevent further disturbances. Meanwhile, citizens are encouraged to report harmful or inflammatory social media activity to the authorities.
