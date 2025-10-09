Left Menu

YSRCP Chief's Stand Against Medical College Privatization Sparks Controversy

YSRCP chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has demanded a rollback of the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to privatize newly proposed medical colleges, arguing private entities will take advantage of the poor. Reddy believes these institutions should remain government-operated to ensure accessibility and affordability for disadvantaged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:06 IST
YSRCP Chief's Stand Against Medical College Privatization Sparks Controversy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly opposed the alleged privatization of proposed government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the current administration of prioritizing private interests over public welfare. Reddy demanded a reversal of the decision, arguing it would hinder access to affordable medical education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

Speaking outside Narsipatnam Medical College, Reddy criticized the development of 10 new medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He claimed this approach would exploit economically vulnerable citizens, contrasting it with the initiative of the previous YSRCP government to establish 17 medical colleges to benefit the wider populace.

Reddy announced plans for the YSRCP to conduct outreach programs and protests to counter the government's decision. Meanwhile, TDP leader N Anand Babu criticized Reddy's opposition, alleging it incites unrest and highlighted issues during Reddy's tenure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

 Global
2
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

 Global
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
4
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025