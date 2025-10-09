YSRCP Chief's Stand Against Medical College Privatization Sparks Controversy

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly opposed the alleged privatization of proposed government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the current administration of prioritizing private interests over public welfare. Reddy demanded a reversal of the decision, arguing it would hinder access to affordable medical education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

Speaking outside Narsipatnam Medical College, Reddy criticized the development of 10 new medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He claimed this approach would exploit economically vulnerable citizens, contrasting it with the initiative of the previous YSRCP government to establish 17 medical colleges to benefit the wider populace.

Reddy announced plans for the YSRCP to conduct outreach programs and protests to counter the government's decision. Meanwhile, TDP leader N Anand Babu criticized Reddy's opposition, alleging it incites unrest and highlighted issues during Reddy's tenure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)