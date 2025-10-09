Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown on Illegal Properties Linked to IMC Chief's Aides

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) intensified their efforts against unauthorized constructions by sealing properties linked to the associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The properties include SB Garden Marriage Hall and a gym, both located in Bareilly and accused of lacking necessary BDA approvals.

The crackdown follows the September 26 clashes in Bareilly, when a crowd rallied against police actions following a protest cancellation. The events have put Khan's aides under investigative spotlight, with Mumtaz Ahmad and Tasleem identified as significant figures in mobilizing crowds.

BDA's Executive Engineer stated the actions were justified under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. Authorities have launched multiple FIRs as they continue to dismantle illegally erected buildings, urging potential buyers to ensure property compliance before purchase.

