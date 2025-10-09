Left Menu

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown on Illegal Properties Linked to IMC Chief's Aides

The Bareilly Development Authority has sealed properties, including a marriage hall and a gym, allegedly linked to associates of IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal constructions tied to suspects involved in the recent unrest in Bareilly.

Bareilly | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:40 IST
The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) intensified their efforts against unauthorized constructions by sealing properties linked to the associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The properties include SB Garden Marriage Hall and a gym, both located in Bareilly and accused of lacking necessary BDA approvals.

The crackdown follows the September 26 clashes in Bareilly, when a crowd rallied against police actions following a protest cancellation. The events have put Khan's aides under investigative spotlight, with Mumtaz Ahmad and Tasleem identified as significant figures in mobilizing crowds.

BDA's Executive Engineer stated the actions were justified under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. Authorities have launched multiple FIRs as they continue to dismantle illegally erected buildings, urging potential buyers to ensure property compliance before purchase.

