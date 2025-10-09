Tragic Lodge Fire in Yelahanka Claims Two Lives
A fire broke out in a lodge in Yelahanka, killing a man named Ramesh and an unidentified woman. The fire started in their room on the third floor and spread to adjacent rooms, while the cause of the fire is being investigated by the authorities.
A devastating fire at a lodge in Yelahanka resulted in the deaths of two individuals, police announced on Thursday evening.
The fire erupted in room number 6 on the third floor and rapidly consumed the area, tragically leaving the occupants—a man named Ramesh and a woman whose identity is pending verification—dead at the scene, confirmed DCP Sajeeth V J of Bengaluru North East.
Authorities are probing the cause of the blaze, exploring possibilities like an electrical fault, while underscoring that the investigation remains in its preliminary stages.
