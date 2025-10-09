Left Menu

Tragic Lodge Fire in Yelahanka Claims Two Lives

A fire broke out in a lodge in Yelahanka, killing a man named Ramesh and an unidentified woman. The fire started in their room on the third floor and spread to adjacent rooms, while the cause of the fire is being investigated by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:47 IST
Tragic Lodge Fire in Yelahanka Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire at a lodge in Yelahanka resulted in the deaths of two individuals, police announced on Thursday evening.

The fire erupted in room number 6 on the third floor and rapidly consumed the area, tragically leaving the occupants—a man named Ramesh and a woman whose identity is pending verification—dead at the scene, confirmed DCP Sajeeth V J of Bengaluru North East.

Authorities are probing the cause of the blaze, exploring possibilities like an electrical fault, while underscoring that the investigation remains in its preliminary stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025