Duo Nabbed with Ganja: A High-Speed Pursuit to Justice

In a significant breakthrough, police apprehended two men, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Sadiq, for illegally transporting 8.79 kg of ganja. The operation unfolded on Thursday after a high-speed chase in the Goodinabali area.

The duo attempted to evade capture on a motorcycle when flagged down by police officers for riding without helmets. Their attempted getaway took them through a mud road near Kaikamba railway station, where they were eventually intercepted and taken into custody.

Authorities revealed that the suspects confessed to trafficking the narcotics. A further investigation led officers to Majeed's home, uncovering a hidden stash of the illegal substance. The contraband and motorcycle, with a total estimated value of Rs 2.17 lakh, have been seized. The accused have been placed in judicial custody, according to Bantwal Town Police reports.

