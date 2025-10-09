Duo Nabbed with Ganja: A High-Speed Pursuit to Justice
Two men, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Sadiq, were arrested for transporting 8.79 kg of ganja after a high-speed chase near Goodinabali. Police discovered the contraband hidden at Majeed's residence, seizing the drugs and a motorcycle. The total estimated value of seized property is Rs 2.17 lakh.
In a significant breakthrough, police apprehended two men, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Sadiq, for illegally transporting 8.79 kg of ganja. The operation unfolded on Thursday after a high-speed chase in the Goodinabali area.
The duo attempted to evade capture on a motorcycle when flagged down by police officers for riding without helmets. Their attempted getaway took them through a mud road near Kaikamba railway station, where they were eventually intercepted and taken into custody.
Authorities revealed that the suspects confessed to trafficking the narcotics. A further investigation led officers to Majeed's home, uncovering a hidden stash of the illegal substance. The contraband and motorcycle, with a total estimated value of Rs 2.17 lakh, have been seized. The accused have been placed in judicial custody, according to Bantwal Town Police reports.
