Crisis in Chhindwara: Call for Resignation and Justice

The Opposition Congress intensified pressure on Madhya Pradesh's health administration, conducting a candlelight march in the state's capital on Thursday. The protest, led by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, called for the resignation of Health Minister Rajendra Shukla following the tragic deaths of children allegedly linked to a contaminated cough syrup.

Patwari emphasized the urgency for justice and adequate compensation for the families who lost their children. 'Those responsible should face the strictest repercussions,' he stated emphatically to reporters during the demonstration at Roshanpura Square.

Echoing these sentiments, Digvijaya Singh criticized the government's inaction, citing a rising death toll and accusing the health minister of negligence after granting approval to the disputed 'Coldrif' syrup. Amid rising public outcry, the state has constituted a Special Investigation Team to delve into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which has already claimed 22 young lives primarily from Chhindwara due to suspected kidney failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)