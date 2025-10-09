Left Menu

Tragedy in Dilshad Garden: Businessman Killed in Park Robbery

In a tragic incident in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden, a 24-year-old man named Viresh was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt involving four assailants in a park. Two of the accused are minors. The police have recovered stolen items and registered a case of murder.

Updated: 09-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:26 IST
A horrifying incident unfolded in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden when a young businessman, Viresh, was brutally murdered during a robbery at Deer Park. The tragedy struck around 7 p.m. when four individuals, including two minors, attempted to rob Viresh and his business associate Bhawana.

During the robbery, the assailants seized two mobile phones and a bag containing crucial documents and Rs 10,000 in cash. Bhawana managed to escape, while Viresh confronted the attackers, leading to him being fatally stabbed multiple times.

The police swiftly apprehended the accused, identified as Vishal, Subhash, and two minors. A case of murder has been registered, and investigations are underway with authorities closely examining CCTV footage and witness statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

