Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Pune Police have filed a case against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, his brother Sachin, and 12 others for allegedly seizing ten flats in an extortion scheme. The flats were taken in Kothrud between 2018 and 2025. Legal action under the BNS and Arms Act is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police have taken action against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his brother Sachin, among others, for grabbing ten flats in an extortion operation. A fresh case has been registered against the two brothers and 12 accomplices, as the investigation reveals further details of their criminal activities.

Nilesh Ghaywal, notorious for multiple crimes including murder, remains at large and is believed to have fled overseas. Recently, he was also implicated after associates allegedly injured a man in a road rage incident in Pune.

The Ghaywal brothers' scheme involved illegally seizing control of flats in Kothrud, threatening a complainant at gunpoint, and unlawfully collecting rent. This seizure stretched from 2018 to 2025, prompting a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

