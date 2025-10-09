Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Pune Police have taken action against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his brother Sachin, among others, for grabbing ten flats in an extortion operation. A fresh case has been registered against the two brothers and 12 accomplices, as the investigation reveals further details of their criminal activities.

Nilesh Ghaywal, notorious for multiple crimes including murder, remains at large and is believed to have fled overseas. Recently, he was also implicated after associates allegedly injured a man in a road rage incident in Pune.

The Ghaywal brothers' scheme involved illegally seizing control of flats in Kothrud, threatening a complainant at gunpoint, and unlawfully collecting rent. This seizure stretched from 2018 to 2025, prompting a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)