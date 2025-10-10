Left Menu

Paris Talks: Shaping Gaza's Future Post-Ceasefire

European and Arab foreign ministers met in Paris to discuss Gaza's future following an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Talks focused on security, governance, and reconstruction, along with creating a multinational stabilisation force. The U.N. has backed a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for international collaboration for lasting peace.

In the wake of the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, top European and Arab ministers gathered in Paris to deliberate on Gaza's post-war landscape. As both parties agreed to a temporary peace and prisoner exchange, the focus now shifts to ensuring a durable resolution.

The Paris meeting aimed to outline strategic contributions towards security, governance, and reconstruction in Gaza. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted the readiness of nations to take on specific roles and blend efforts with U.S. plans. This collaboration seeks to transform the current ceasefire into sustained tranquility.

A key component of the discussions was establishing an international stabilization force under a U.N. mandate, with several countries expressing interest in participation. Officials emphasized urgency in moving alongside Washington to cement these plans and aid in future Gaza governance.

