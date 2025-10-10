Paris Talks: Shaping Gaza's Future Post-Ceasefire

In the wake of the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, top European and Arab ministers gathered in Paris to deliberate on Gaza's post-war landscape. As both parties agreed to a temporary peace and prisoner exchange, the focus now shifts to ensuring a durable resolution.

The Paris meeting aimed to outline strategic contributions towards security, governance, and reconstruction in Gaza. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted the readiness of nations to take on specific roles and blend efforts with U.S. plans. This collaboration seeks to transform the current ceasefire into sustained tranquility.

A key component of the discussions was establishing an international stabilization force under a U.N. mandate, with several countries expressing interest in participation. Officials emphasized urgency in moving alongside Washington to cement these plans and aid in future Gaza governance.