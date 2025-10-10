New Zealand and Singapore Launch Strategic Partnership for Future Growth

In a landmark step to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have formally launched the New Zealand–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in Auckland, ushering in a new era of collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement cements New Zealand and Singapore’s long-standing friendship into a comprehensive strategic framework designed to drive trade, security, innovation, and sustainability initiatives over the coming decade.

A Modern Partnership for a Changing World

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the CSP is about positioning both countries to tackle emerging global challenges while unlocking new opportunities for business and people.

“Singapore is one of our closest partners. As small, outward-looking states, it’s important we work side-by-side to keep trade open, strengthen security, and defend the rules-based international order,” Luxon said.

“The CSP we signed today is designed to back business, grow investment, and help more New Zealand firms scale from Singapore into Asia. What this boils down to for Kiwis is more jobs and higher incomes.”

The partnership aims to future-proof economic cooperation, deepen people-to-people connections, and coordinate responses to challenges like supply chain disruptions, climate change, and maritime security.

Six Pillars of Cooperation

Under the new framework, New Zealand and Singapore will collaborate across six core pillars:

Trade and Economics – Enhancing trade flows, reducing barriers to business, and encouraging cross-border investment. Defence and Security – Strengthening military cooperation, maritime surveillance, and regional stability. Science and Innovation – Boosting joint research in emerging technologies, digital systems, and biosecurity. People-to-People Links – Expanding education, tourism, and cultural exchanges between both nations. Climate and Green Economy – Partnering on renewable energy, decarbonisation, and sustainable infrastructure. Supply Chains and Connectivity – Building more resilient transport and logistics systems to withstand future crises.

The CSP builds upon decades of successful cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership (EP) signed in 2019, which focused on innovation, trade liberalisation, and sustainable growth. The new partnership expands those ambitions into a comprehensive long-term framework with measurable outcomes.

Strengthening Economic and Security Ties

Singapore is already one of New Zealand’s largest trading partners, with two-way trade worth over NZ$6 billion annually. It is also a major investor in key sectors such as technology, energy, and logistics.

The CSP aims to increase opportunities for New Zealand businesses to access the wider ASEAN market, leveraging Singapore’s position as a regional hub for finance, trade, and innovation.

In addition to economic cooperation, the agreement reinforces joint commitments to regional security through continued collaboration under defence arrangements such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). Both nations share a strategic interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

First-of-Its-Kind Agreement on Essential Supplies

As part of today’s announcements, the two governments signed a first-of-its-kind Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES). The pact establishes a framework for both countries to keep essential goods—such as food, fuel, and medical supplies—flowing during times of global disruption or crisis.

This initiative stems from lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, when supply chain interruptions highlighted the need for more resilient and trusted trade routes.

Celebrating 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and New Zealand, first established in 1965. Luxon said the milestone was not only a time for reflection but also for looking ahead.

“Prime Minister Wong’s visit has not only marked 60 years of friendship between our two nations — it has set the direction for the next chapter of our partnership,” Luxon said. “We share a commitment to open markets, innovation, and global cooperation, and the CSP gives us a clear pathway to turn that shared vision into action.”

A Partnership for the Future

Both leaders emphasised that the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is more than just a diplomatic milestone—it represents a blueprint for future collaboration between two of the world’s most open and connected economies.

By combining New Zealand’s expertise in agriculture, technology, and sustainability with Singapore’s leadership in trade, innovation, and finance, the partnership aims to create a mutually beneficial platform for regional growth.

Prime Minister Wong will depart New Zealand tomorrow, concluding a visit that underscored the deep trust and cooperation that have long defined the Singapore–New Zealand relationship — and now promise to shape its future.