The Tumultuous Tenure of Dina Boluarte: From Vice-President to Impeachment

Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president, has faced a tumultuous tenure, marked by controversy and protests, ever since she took the helm amid her predecessor Pedro Castillo's ousting.

Boluarte, a 63-year-old with indigenous roots, found herself embroiled in scandals, including corruption allegations and the handling of protests, leading to a significant drop in her approval ratings.

Despite holding onto power for years, Congress eventually removed her from office after a heated debate on impeachment, ending her term prematurely.

