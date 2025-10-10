Left Menu

The Tumultuous Tenure of Dina Boluarte: From Vice-President to Impeachment

Peru's first female president, Dina Boluarte, faced immense challenges from the start of her presidency following the arrest of her predecessor. Her administration was marked by controversy, protests, and allegations of corruption, ultimately leading to her impeachment by Congress after maintaining a meager approval rating.

Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president, has faced a tumultuous tenure, marked by controversy and protests, ever since she took the helm amid her predecessor Pedro Castillo's ousting.

Boluarte, a 63-year-old with indigenous roots, found herself embroiled in scandals, including corruption allegations and the handling of protests, leading to a significant drop in her approval ratings.

Despite holding onto power for years, Congress eventually removed her from office after a heated debate on impeachment, ending her term prematurely.

