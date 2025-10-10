Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Gold Misappropriation at Shrine

The Kerala High Court has instructed the state police to register a criminal case over alleged gold misappropriation at a shrine and conduct an investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the case and report to the court every two weeks, ensuring the investigation's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala High Court has taken a stern stand on allegations of gold misappropriation from a shrine's side frame or lintels.

A bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, after preliminary findings, has directed the state police to register a criminal case.

A Special Investigation Team has been tasked to conduct an impartial probe, with the team reporting back to the court bi-weekly and maintaining confidentiality of the investigation details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

