Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Gold Misappropriation at Shrine
The Kerala High Court has instructed the state police to register a criminal case over alleged gold misappropriation at a shrine and conduct an investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the case and report to the court every two weeks, ensuring the investigation's integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has taken a stern stand on allegations of gold misappropriation from a shrine's side frame or lintels.
A bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, after preliminary findings, has directed the state police to register a criminal case.
A Special Investigation Team has been tasked to conduct an impartial probe, with the team reporting back to the court bi-weekly and maintaining confidentiality of the investigation details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Court Orders Investigation Over Shrine Gold Theft
Sabarimala Gold Theft Inquiry: Vigilance Report Set for Release
Sabarimala Shrine Gold-Plating Controversy Sparks Uproar in Kerala Assembly
Sabarimala Temple Gold Controversy: Vigilance Report Awaited Amid Allegations
The Golden Controversy: Unveiling Sabarimala's Shrine Secrets