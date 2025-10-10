Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Ease as Sputnik Azerbaijan Director Released

Authorities in Azerbaijan released Russian journalist Igor Kartavykh to house arrest, following diplomatic negotiations involving Russian and Azerbaijani leaders. His arrest, alongside colleagues from Sputnik Azerbaijan, was related to strained relations after Russia accidentally downed an Azerbaijani passenger plane, as well as retaliatory arrests of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a move signaling easing tensions, Azerbaijan has released Russian journalist Igor Kartavykh from prison to house arrest. The executive director of Sputnik Azerbaijan was arrested in June amid a diplomatic spat between Moscow and Baku.

Sources confirmed Kartavykh's release to Reuters, noting that the details surrounding potential prosecution remain unclear. This comes as Azerbaijan investigates Sputnik Azerbaijan, following its parent company's forced office closure in the region.

The release coincided with a meeting between Russia and Azerbaijan's leaders following talks in Dushanbe and Russia's admission to mistakenly downing an Azerbaijani plane, an incident that previously strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

