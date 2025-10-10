Tragic End: Engineer Found Dead in Jharkhand Temple Project
A 35-year-old engineer from Bihar, involved in a temple construction project in Jharkhand, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Initial investigations suggest a possible medicine overdose. The engineer, known for his alcohol usage and liver issues, had recently consulted a relative for medication.
An engineer from Bihar, aged 35, working on a temple construction project in Jharkhand, was discovered dead, police announced on Friday. The incident occurred in the Chatra district, where locals reported finding him unconscious.
Shila Out Post in-charge, Rahul Dubey, stated that they identified the body as that of Dil Nawaz, from Madhepura district, with signs of possible drug interaction, such as bleeding and foam from the nose and mouth. The body was dispatched to Chatra Sadar Hospital, where doctors confirmed the death.
Police suspect a medication overdose but await post-mortem results for the precise cause. The engineer was known for alcohol use and health complaints, having taken medicine the previous evening. His relatives in Bihar have been informed, and an FIR may follow upon their complaint.
