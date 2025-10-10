Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: Champion for Venezuelan Democracy

The German government applauds the Nobel committee's decision to award Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado the Peace Prize for her dedication to democracy and human rights.

Updated: 10-10-2025 16:03 IST
The German government has expressed its approval of the Nobel committee's choice to honor Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado with the year's Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement, made on October 10, highlights Machado's persistent and brave advocacy for democratic principles in Venezuela.

In a statement released on Friday, a government spokesperson emphasized the significance of Machado's work in promoting democracy, the rule of law, and human rights within her nation. The German government sees this recognition as a powerful testament to her unwavering commitment in the face of adversity.

Maria Corina Machado's award underscores the international community's acknowledgment of the challenges faced by advocates for justice and democracy worldwide. Her work serves as an inspiration to many, furthering the cause of human rights and governmental accountability.

