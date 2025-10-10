Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election
Jharkhand Police convened a meeting with counterparts from West Bengal and Odisha to ensure security for the Ghatshila bye-election. The meeting addressed joint actions against illegal activities and discussed establishing interstate check posts. The election follows the passing of Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren.
The Jharkhand Police convened a crucial meeting on Friday, in collaboration with law enforcement from West Bengal and Odisha, to bolster security measures in preparation for the upcoming Ghatshila bye-election. The session, presided over by IG (operations) and state police nodal officer Michael Raj S, was conducted via video-conference.
The primary focus was to ensure that the bypolls occur in a secure and neutral manner, according to officials. As part of these discussions, strategies for handling anti-social elements and the movement of illegal substances across borders were evaluated. Measures for setting up interstate check posts were thoroughly explored.
The Ghatshila assembly seat became available following the demise of Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren. The election is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting set for November 14, making these security discussions imperative.
