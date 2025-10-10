Court Rules Against Reconstruction of Historic Mosque

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a plea seeking the reconstruction of a historically significant mosque in Ujjain. The mosque, which was nearly 200 years old, had been demolished to make way for the expansion of the Mahakal Lok complex, associated with the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Petitioners, led by resident Mohammad Tayyab, argued that their religious rights were infringed upon by the mosque's demolition, citing constitutional protections. However, the court emphasized that the practice of religion is not confined to any particular place, thus justifying the land acquisition for public development.

Additional Advocate General Anand Soni supported the demolition, referencing legal precedents. The court ruled the process lawful, having awarded compensation to those affected. The decision underscores the complex balance between religious freedoms and developmental needs.

