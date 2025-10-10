Police Nab Digital Arrest Scam Culprit in Mumbai

A breakthrough was made by the police on Friday as they arrested a 28-year-old suspect linked to a sophisticated digital arrest scam that unfolded in Mumbai. The suspect, Vikas Sambhaji Chavan, hailing from Sangli district in Maharashtra, was alleged to have facilitated the transfer of Rs 5 lakh, part of the Rs 15 lakh defrauded from a victim.

Authorities uncovered that cyber fraudsters masqueraded as senior Delhi Police officials to dupe the victim over a fake money laundering and criminal case. The perpetrators exploited a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) letterhead to add false credibility to their deceit, coercing the victim into transferring hefty sums for a 'verification process.'

Upon realizing the deception, the swindled individual lodged a complaint, prompting an investigation. Police traced Rs 5 lakh to Chavan's bank account, which had nefarious ties to similar fraud in Mumbai and Rajasthan. Chavan now faces judicial scrutiny, remanded in police custody till October 13, as investigations continue into the wider scam network.