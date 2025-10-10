Left Menu

Police Nab Digital Arrest Scam Culprit in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a digital arrest scam in Mumbai. Cyber fraudsters posed as police officials and swindled Rs 15 lakh from a victim, threatening him with false charges. Investigation revealed part of the money was transferred to the accused's bank account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:44 IST
Police Nab Digital Arrest Scam Culprit in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A breakthrough was made by the police on Friday as they arrested a 28-year-old suspect linked to a sophisticated digital arrest scam that unfolded in Mumbai. The suspect, Vikas Sambhaji Chavan, hailing from Sangli district in Maharashtra, was alleged to have facilitated the transfer of Rs 5 lakh, part of the Rs 15 lakh defrauded from a victim.

Authorities uncovered that cyber fraudsters masqueraded as senior Delhi Police officials to dupe the victim over a fake money laundering and criminal case. The perpetrators exploited a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) letterhead to add false credibility to their deceit, coercing the victim into transferring hefty sums for a 'verification process.'

Upon realizing the deception, the swindled individual lodged a complaint, prompting an investigation. Police traced Rs 5 lakh to Chavan's bank account, which had nefarious ties to similar fraud in Mumbai and Rajasthan. Chavan now faces judicial scrutiny, remanded in police custody till October 13, as investigations continue into the wider scam network.

TRENDING

1
NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

 India
3
Gurugram Revolutionizes Traffic Fines with QR Code Kiosks

Gurugram Revolutionizes Traffic Fines with QR Code Kiosks

 India
4
India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity

India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025