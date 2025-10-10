Justice Served: Father's Betrayal Leads to Decade-Long Imprisonment

On Friday, a local court delivered a landmark judgment by sentencing a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for the crime of raping his daughter-in-law.

This verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav. The case, prosecuted on behalf of the victim, detailed a harrowing incident in January 2024.

The victim, residing with her in-laws while her husband worked abroad, was assaulted by her father-in-law, Aleem Baba, during her mother-in-law's absence. Despite threats to stay silent, she reported the crime months later, leading to the trial and conviction.