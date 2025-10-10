Justice Served: Father's Betrayal Leads to Decade-Long Imprisonment
A court sentenced Aleem Baba to 10 years in prison and fined him for raping his daughter-in-law. The crime occurred in January 2024 when she was alone at home with him. The victim reported the incident after five months, leading to Baba's conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, a local court delivered a landmark judgment by sentencing a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for the crime of raping his daughter-in-law.
This verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav. The case, prosecuted on behalf of the victim, detailed a harrowing incident in January 2024.
The victim, residing with her in-laws while her husband worked abroad, was assaulted by her father-in-law, Aleem Baba, during her mother-in-law's absence. Despite threats to stay silent, she reported the crime months later, leading to the trial and conviction.
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- imprisonment
- rape
- verdict
- prosecution
- sentence
- judge
- crime
- conviction
- trial
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam
Justice Served: Delhi Court Sentences Shooter to Time Served
Judge Dismisses Drake's Defamation Claim Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track
Trump's Legal Chess: Vindictive Prosecution and the Comey Case
Transport Tycoon Tragedy: Court Sentences Five to Life