Justice Served: Father's Betrayal Leads to Decade-Long Imprisonment

A court sentenced Aleem Baba to 10 years in prison and fined him for raping his daughter-in-law. The crime occurred in January 2024 when she was alone at home with him. The victim reported the incident after five months, leading to Baba's conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a local court delivered a landmark judgment by sentencing a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for the crime of raping his daughter-in-law.

This verdict was announced by Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav. The case, prosecuted on behalf of the victim, detailed a harrowing incident in January 2024.

The victim, residing with her in-laws while her husband worked abroad, was assaulted by her father-in-law, Aleem Baba, during her mother-in-law's absence. Despite threats to stay silent, she reported the crime months later, leading to the trial and conviction.

