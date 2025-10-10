Quick Justice: Swift Arrests in Schoolgirl Abduction Attempt
Five men in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district were arrested within 24 hours for attempting to abduct a 15-year-old schoolgirl. Locals thwarted the abduction in progress. Following a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was filed, and the accused were caught hiding. The suspects are residents of the Rajmahal area.
In a rapid response to an attempted kidnapping, police in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district arrested all five accused within 24 hours of the incident. A 15-year-old schoolgirl was the target of the abduction on Thursday morning.
The suspects, now in their early 20s, attempted to kidnap the girl in an SUV while she was en route to school with her friends in an autorickshaw. Their attempt was thwarted by villagers who intervened, forcing the kidnappers to flee.
Acting on a complaint from the victim's father, an FIR was registered, leading to the nabbing of the accused. The police plan to seize the vehicle involved soon, providing closure to the incident that disrupted local peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
