Tragic Tale in Sindh: Forced Conversion and Marriage of a Teen Hindu Girl

A harrowing ordeal unfolded in Pakistan's Sindh province as a 15-year-old Hindu girl alleged she was abducted, raped, converted to Islam, and forcibly married. The teenage girl courageously presented her plight to a sessions court, pleading to return to her family after escaping her alleged captors.

The girl detailed how she was kidnapped and compelled into a marriage with an elderly Muslim man. Her mother, Nirmal Meghwar, recounted the threats and violence the family faced in their fight to prove her daughter's age in court. Despite the assaults by the abductors, the truth was finally disclosed in court proceedings.

Social worker Shiva Kachhi highlighted this as the fourth reported case of forced conversion in recent times, underscoring a disturbing trend in Sindh. With the arrest orders for those involved in conducting the marriage now issued, human rights organizations emphasize the dire need for intervention in what they describe as a widespread issue affecting minority Hindu and Christian communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)