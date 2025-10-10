Left Menu

Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurfaces

A Bhuj sessions court issued an arrest warrant for former IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma for failing to secure a stay or bail in a 1984 wrongful confinement case. Sharma, sentenced to three months, appealed but missed the deadline set by the court, prompting the warrant issuance.

Updated: 10-10-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Gujarat's Bhuj has issued an arrest warrant for former IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma. This action follows Sharma's failure to secure either a stay order or bail regarding a 1984 wrongful confinement and assault case, in which he was sentenced to three months in prison.

The warrant was issued by sessions judge Dilip Mahida after Sharma did not meet the 15-day deadline to obtain legal relief from the High Court. This period commenced following the rejection of his appeal on September 24, forcing legal action for his custody.

The case involves the wrongful confinement of Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim, shedding light on past police conduct in Kutch. A previous conviction related to this incident, alongside other charges, stressed alleged police misconduct under Sharma's command.

