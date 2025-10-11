Tragic Unveiling: Caste-Based Harassment Allegations by Late IPS Officer

Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled alarming allegations stemming from the 'final note' left by IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who tragically ended his life.

The note, an eight-page document, allegedly details years of suffering from caste-based discrimination, harassment, and public humiliation by senior officers in Haryana, under BJP governance.

Cheema has demanded immediate action, including suspension and arrests of those named, and a high-level judicial inquiry, to ensure justice for Kumar and countless others facing similar atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)