Tragic Unveiling: Caste-Based Harassment Allegations by Late IPS Officer
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted serious allegations from a 'final note' left by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who committed suicide. The note details caste-based discrimination and harassment in BJP-ruled states. Cheema demanded action against named officers and judicial inquiry for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled alarming allegations stemming from the 'final note' left by IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who tragically ended his life.
The note, an eight-page document, allegedly details years of suffering from caste-based discrimination, harassment, and public humiliation by senior officers in Haryana, under BJP governance.
Cheema has demanded immediate action, including suspension and arrests of those named, and a high-level judicial inquiry, to ensure justice for Kumar and countless others facing similar atrocities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alleged Suicide Sparks Controversy: Top Bureaucratic Involvement in IPS Officer Tragedy
AAP Blames BJP for Caste Discrimination After Officer's Tragic Death
Congress Launches Affordable Housing Campaign Against BJP's Land Policies
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress