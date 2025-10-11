Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose steep new tariffs on Chinese goods, a move that has sent global markets into turmoil. This announcement follows China's decision to tighten export controls on rare earth elements, a critical component in technology manufacturing.

The tense situation has raised doubts about an upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, initially planned to foster economic detente between the two economic giants. Trump's remarks have cast uncertainty over whether the tariff truce, achieved earlier this year, can survive these latest hostilities.

Investors worldwide reacted sharply to the news, with markets seeing a significant decline as the S&P 500 Index dropped over 2%, its largest one-day fall since April. The unexpected escalation in trade tensions underscores the fragile nature of negotiations between Washington and Beijing, leaving global commerce on edge.