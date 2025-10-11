Left Menu

Trump's Diplomacy: A Double-Edged Sword in Gaza

Hamas, despite a controversial history with Donald Trump, placed trust in his ability to mediate a peace deal with Israel. The decision, following Trump's intervention in an Israeli strike on Qatar, led to a ceasefire. However, concerns linger over possible resumption of hostilities post-hostage release.

Amidst escalating tensions, Hamas has surprisingly placed its bet on Donald Trump's diplomatic muscle in securing peace with Israel, despite his controversial history with the group. Last month's notable phone call where Trump apologized for an Israeli strike in Qatar opened new dialogues between the militant group and his administration.

The ceasefire agreement, viewed as a gamble, reflects Hamas's tentative confidence in Trump's negotiating skills. Troubling visions of expelling Palestinians and transforming Gaza into a U.S.-controlled resort haven't deterred the group from signing a Trump-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday, relying on verbal assurances and the presence of influential Trump aides.

Nevertheless, the skepticism remains. The fear of an Israeli military resurgence post-hostage release looms large. In this high-stakes diplomatic chess game, Hamas must navigate its trust in Trump carefully, mindful that the promise of peace might unravel amidst geopolitical complexities and historical grievances.

