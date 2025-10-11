Ukrainian Children Rescued from Russian Occupied Territories

In a significant move, twenty-three Ukrainian children and adolescents have been relocated from areas under Russian occupation to regions controlled by Kyiv. This effort is part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative, endorsed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.

Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, communicated via Telegram that the operation aims to safeguard children who have either been deported to Russia or remain within Russian-occupied zones in Ukraine. The rescue included two sisters who resisted forced enrollment in Russian schools, a demand imposed by Russian-installed authorities.

Ukraine has raised concerns that over 19,500 children have been forcibly moved to Russia and Belarus, in breach of the Geneva Conventions, a claim Russia denies, asserting its goal is to protect them from wartime conflict. Yale's School of Public Health estimates the number might exceed 35,000.

