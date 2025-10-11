Left Menu

Security Alert: Drones Stir Concerns at Jammu Border

Security forces have initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following sightings of two Pakistani drones. The drones were observed over Challiyari and Chamliyal villages near the International Border. The Border Security Force has cordoned off these areas to prevent any airdropping threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have intensified their vigilance in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after two drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted hovering over forward villages near the International Border. Authorities confirmed the sightings late Friday night, heightening regional tensions.

The drones were detected over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh, causing immediate concern. In response, the Border Security Force (BSF) has sealed off the regions and, together with local police, launched a thorough search operation early Saturday morning to ensure no contraband or weapons have been airdropped.

Despite the passage of time, the operation remains active, as officials continue to scour the area for any signs of infiltration. This incident marks a continued series of aerial surveillance tactics that have posed increasing security challenges along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

