Security Alert: Drones Stir Concerns at Jammu Border

Security forces have intensified their vigilance in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after two drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted hovering over forward villages near the International Border. Authorities confirmed the sightings late Friday night, heightening regional tensions.

The drones were detected over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh, causing immediate concern. In response, the Border Security Force (BSF) has sealed off the regions and, together with local police, launched a thorough search operation early Saturday morning to ensure no contraband or weapons have been airdropped.

Despite the passage of time, the operation remains active, as officials continue to scour the area for any signs of infiltration. This incident marks a continued series of aerial surveillance tactics that have posed increasing security challenges along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)