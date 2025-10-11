Left Menu

Turkish-Syrian Security Talks: A Step Towards Cooperation

Ankara hosts a crucial security meeting between Turkish and Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, to enhance cooperation. Key discussions involve urging the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to drop their separatist objectives, following a recent ceasefire announcement by their leader and Syria's government.

Updated: 11-10-2025 18:41 IST
In a key diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Syrian officials in Ankara on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced. The meeting aims to bolster security cooperation between the two nations, highlighting a strategic collaboration.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, along with their Syrian counterparts, will also take part in these critical discussions. This meeting underscores the intention of both nations to address mutual security concerns effectively.

Notably, Fidan has urged the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to abandon their 'separatist agenda' following a ceasefire declaration by the group and Syria's government. This development is seen as a pivotal point in regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

