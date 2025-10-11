Left Menu

Family Convicted for Love-Related Murder in Bareilly

A court in Bareilly sentenced four family members to life imprisonment for the murder of Sunil Kumar, who was allegedly in a love affair with one of the convicts, Ekta. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicts. The case stemmed from a family grudge.

A Bareilly court sentenced four family members to life imprisonment for the murder of Sunil Kumar, following an ongoing court case, according to Additional District Government Counsel Harendra Singh Rathore.

The court found Ekta, along with her father Rajkumar, husband Satendra, and brother Saurabh, guilty of the crime. The sentencing stems from allegations that Ekta's family held a grudge against Sunil because of his love affair with her.

Police revealed that, on March 21, 2022, the accused lured Sunil to their location via Ekta's phone, then murdered him. A case was subsequently registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at Faridpur police station, resulting in an additional fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

